Extra services for Galway confirmed in new train timetable

Share story:

Irish Rail has confirmed extra train services for Galway in a new timetable.

Along with seven additional services between Galway and Hueston Station, there will also be additional stops at Oranmore and Attymon.

The new timetable, which will commence on Monday August 26th, will also contain slight time changes to some existing services.

There will be five additional weekday, and two additional Sunday services between Galway and Heuston Station, including a new earlier first service at 5:45.

The new timetable will also include three additional stops at Oranmore and two extra stops at Attymon at various times throughout the week.

There will be increased capacity on existing services, with 41 new carriages being added to the Intercity railcar fleet.

The changes were made following public consultation, and the new timetable comes into play from Monday the 26th August.

Full details of the changes are below:

NEW SERVICES

Weekdays New 05:45 hrs Heuston/Galway service New 07:27 hrs Tullamore/Galway service (Mon-Fri) New 20:30 hrs Heuston/Galway service New 09:05 hrs Galway/Heuston (Mon-Fri New 20:50 hrs Galway/Heuston service (Mon-Sat) Sundays New 10:30 hrs Heuston/Galway service New 13:40 hrs Galway/Heuston service



STOP CHANGES ON EXISTING SERVICES

09:30 hrs Galway/Heuston (Mon-Fri) is deferred to 10:05 hrs, arriving into Dublin Heuston at 12:41 hrs. It will also additionally serve Oranmore.

13:00 hrs Galway/Heuston (Sundays) service is advanced to 12:20 hrs and will additionally serve Oranmore. It will no longer serve Attymon, customers can avail of the new 13:40 hrs service from Galway instead.

NEW following public consultation: Additional stops at Oranmore on a number of services : Mon-Sat: 13:30hrs Heuston to Galway Sat only: 09:25hrs Galway to Heuston Sun only: 16:35hrs and 20:30hrs Heuston to Galway; 08:00hrs and 17:00hrs Galway to Heuston

Additional stops at Oranmore on a number of :

NEW following public consultation: Additional stops at Attymon on a number of services : Mon – Sat: 06:25hrs Galway to Heuston, 17:30hrs Heuston to Galway Sun only: 08:00hrs Galway to Heuston, 18:45hrs Heuston to Galway

Additional stops at Attymon on a number of :