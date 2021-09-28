Extra Gardai to be deployed to Ballinasloe this Sunday amid fears of unofficial Horse Fair

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Additional garda resources will be deployed to Ballinasloe this Sunday amid concerns that an alternative horse fair will take place in the town, despite the cancellation of this year’s official event.

The Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group made the decision to officially cancel this year’s event back in July in the interest of public health and safety.

The fair attracts up to 100,000 visitors each year and is the oldest and largest event of its kind in Europe.

Despite the announcement of its cancellation in July, there are now concerns that previous attendees of the festival are still planning to travel to Ballinasloe to trade at an unofficial event.

There are reports that accommodation providers in the area have seen an increase in bookings for this weekend.

Liam Hanrahan who is representing Galway County Council on the Ballinasloe Fair and Festival Co-ordinating Committee says they are requesting people to adhere to the decision that was made to cancel the event.