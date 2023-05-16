Extra funding for road maintenance across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Extra funding has been secured for national road maintenance across Galway, bringing the total to €850,000

Half a million is being shared among capital pavement projects in Knockdoe, Doon, Oughterard and on the Oranmore Dual Carriageway and the Belclare to Tuam scheme.

Among the other projects to receive extra funding is drainage works at Kileen House, Oranmore, Kinvara, the N84, the N83 and the N59 Ougherard.

While money is also being put toward pavement works in Gurtymadden, Lisconly, Kilcolgan, Ballygar, Mountbellew, Kinvara and Clarinbridge.