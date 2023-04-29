Extra funding being sought for completion of Loughrea Town Hall project

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Additional funding is being sought to get the ambitious Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment project over the line.

€1.6m was allocated to the project in 2019, to see the building converted into a state of the art cultural and enterprise centre.

But due to rising construction costs, more funds are now needed to complete the project.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who said the centre will be transformative for the town and wider surrounds.

Speaking in response, Minister Heather Humphries confirmed a request for more funding is being considered: