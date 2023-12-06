6 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Extra €10m announced for redevelopment of Connacht Rugby Sportsground
An extra €10m has been announced towards the redevelopment of the Connacht Rugby Sportsground.
The club was previously awarded €10m through the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund – and matching funding has now been released.
The New Sportsground is being constructed across several phases.
It’s currently on phase 2, which involves the construction of a high performance centre and a new higher-capacity north stand.
Once that’s completed, phase 3 will see the redevelopment of the current main stand.
Galway West TD and Minister, Hildegarde Naughton, says Connacht Rugby deserves facilities that are fit for purpose.