6 December 2023

Extra €10m announced for redevelopment of Connacht Rugby Sportsground

Extra €10m announced for redevelopment of Connacht Rugby Sportsground

An extra €10m has been announced towards the redevelopment of the Connacht Rugby Sportsground.

The club was previously awarded €10m through the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund – and matching funding has now been released.

The New Sportsground is being constructed across several phases.

It’s currently on phase 2, which involves the construction of a high performance centre and a new higher-capacity north stand.

Once that’s completed, phase 3 will see the redevelopment of the current main stand.

Galway West TD and Minister, Hildegarde Naughton, says Connacht Rugby deserves facilities that are fit for purpose.

