Extra blood donation Christmas clinics to be held in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is encouraging Galway residents to give blood at one of its extra Christmas clinics, which start tomorrow (Sun Dec 22nd)

The IBTS is concerned about blood supplies leading into the New Year and is urging donors to make a special effort to give blood.

Nationally, 12 thousand donors are needed over the next four weeks to maintain the blood supply.

The IBTS is running an extra 30 clinics across the country this month towards this end.

Extra clinics will be held in Galway tomorrow, next Friday the 27th and Sunday the 29th of December as well as on the 3rd and 5th of January.

For more infomation about donation clinics in your area visit www.giveblood.ie.