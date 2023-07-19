Extra 400 people joined Live Register in Galway during June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra 400 people joined the Live Register in Galway last month.

Overall, figures for June show there are 9,023 people unemployed across the city and county.

The overall figure for June is an increase of 397 people when compared to May.

Unsurprisingly the biggest increase was in the city, where the unemployed list grew by 250 to finish at 4,835.

The next biggest increase was in Tuam, which rose by 105 people to 1,205.

That’s followed by Ballinasloe where unemployment figures are up by 79, to stand at 949.

There was a very minor increase of 14 people in Gort, leaving the figure at 588 people out of work.

Meanwhile, the unemployment stat of 648 for Clifden was down compared to May, with 26 fewer people signing on.

There was a similar drop of 25 people in Loughrea, with 798 people now out of work in the area.