1 March 2024

Extension of planning permission sought for community park in Leenane

An extension of planning permission is being sought for a planned community park in Leenane.

The project, led by Leenane Development Association, will be based at a site on the west side of the village, overlooking Killary Harbour.

Once completed, it’ll offer facilities including walking and running tracks, a multi-use grass pitch, childrens play areas, and picnic areas with barbeque pits.

Permission was granted in early 2019, but that approval is set to expire in April.

