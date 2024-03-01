1 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Extension of planning permission sought for community park in Leenane
An extension of planning permission is being sought for a planned community park in Leenane.
The project, led by Leenane Development Association, will be based at a site on the west side of the village, overlooking Killary Harbour.
Once completed, it’ll offer facilities including walking and running tracks, a multi-use grass pitch, childrens play areas, and picnic areas with barbeque pits.
Permission was granted in early 2019, but that approval is set to expire in April.