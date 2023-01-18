Extended interview – Athenry family on surprise reunion with dog stolen two years ago

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were emotional scenes this week as an Athenry family was reunited with their dog that was stolen two years ago.

Adam Nawrocki and his wife Justina received a call from the DSPCA after French Bulldog Baya was discovered wandering in Dublin.

The family had searched relentlessly for Baya when she was originally stolen in December 2020 – but their efforts proved fruitless.

It’s not known how she ended up in Dublin, where she was discovered in recent days – or what had happened to her over the past two years.

But tears of joy were shed yesterday as Adam, Justina, and their children Max and Mia were reunited with Baya.

Adam has been speaking to David Nevin.