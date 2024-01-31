Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital

Share story:

You may have heard our special feature on local news about a really special event that took place in recent days.

It’s the Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway – and every year it attracts hundreds of kids and their sick bears looking for treatment.

X-rays, blood tests, body scans, special medicines, casts and even surgery – the doctors there have all the state of the art equipment needed to ensure a full recovery.

David Nevin was there to chat to the kids and those running the hospital – and he’s made this special extended feature for Galway Talks.