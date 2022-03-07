Expressions of interest sought on pilot project for infrastructure to dry seaweed in the Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Expressions of interest are being sought to implement a pilot project which would see shared infrastructure being used to dry seaweed in the Gaeltacht.

The SW-GROW European project involves a partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The pilot scheme is to be carried out in a single geographical area to ascertain whether the sharing of seaweed drying infrastructure between SMEs would benefit the industry, while also exploring the cost and environmental benefits of such shared infrastructure.

It’s co-funded by the EU ERDF’s North and Arctic Periphery Programme and comes to an end in August this year, having been in operation since August 2019.

Expressions of interest forms will be accepted until Wednesday this week (March 9th).