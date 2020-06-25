Expressions of interest sought for Portershed development at Bowling Green

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Expressions of interest are being sought from building contractors for the PorterShed expansion project in the city centre.

Galway City Innovation District, the organisation behind the PorterShed, has opened the tender for the renovation of a warehouse at Bowling Green as part of the project.

The proposed works will see the establishment of a new co-working and innovation space over two levels, including fit-out and associated works.

It comes as plans for the development which also involves the Connacht Tribune Offices and Paper Store at Market Street, were lodged in April.

Outgoing Minister of State and Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the development will benefit the local economy for many years to come…