Expressions of interest sought for former tourist office site in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is once again seeking expressions of interest for the former tourist office site in Salthill.

It’s now almost 10 years since the local authority first sought expressions of interest for the site adjacent to Galway Atlantaquaria.

At one point, the aquarium planned to use the site to build a penguinarium, but this proposal was turned down by An Bord Pleanála.

Councillor Donal Lyons says the site has enormous potential and retention of the tourist office is not a requirement for interested parties...