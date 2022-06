Galway Bay fm newsroom – Expressions of interest are being sought for the future of the former tourism kiosk in Eyre Square.

Galway City Council says it’s a great opportunity for the right occupier to provide a positive impact on the economic and tourism development of Galway City.

Expressions of interest must be lodged at City Hall by Friday July 15th.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Niall McNelis says there’s one type of business he does not want to see move in.