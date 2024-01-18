18 January 2024
Expleo, which has office in Mervue, investing €2m to address UN sustainability goals
Expleo, which has an office in Mervue, is investing two million euro in technologies, to address UN sustainability goals.
Last year, the company announced 70 new jobs and the opening of an innovation hub in the Galway Technology Centre in Mervue.
Expleo’s newest investment will seek solutions to tackle cybersecurity, health, and personal safety challenges
The global IT company is a leading engineering, technology and consulting service provider, which also has offices in Dublin and Cork