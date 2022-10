GBFM Newsroom – Experts will discuss Ireland’s housing crisis tomorrow (14/10) at Kenny’s Bookshop on the Tuam Road.

Galway Simon Community’s Head of Client Services, Karen Feeney, and author Rory Hearne will lead the free talk at 6pm.

Housing expert Rory Hearne is the author of ‘Gaffs’, a new book on Ireland’s accommodation issues.

Tickets are free but limited and can be found on kenny.ie and Karen explains some of what will be talked about tomorrow.