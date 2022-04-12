Expert predicts decline in COVID cases as Galway public hospitals record continuing fall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading infectious diseases expert believes COVID hospital numbers could drop below 100 within the next month.

Professor Sam McConkey says he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ given the current rate of decline.

There are 52 Coronavirus patients receiving care at UHG today, a drop of 7% when compared to mid March.

Nine virus patients are receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital, a drop of 57% since March 14th.

1,081 people with COVID 19 are currently receiving treatment nationwide, which is down roughly 33% in the past two weeks.

Professor McConkey says a further sharp decline in the number of Covid patient’s in hospital is likely over the coming weeks: