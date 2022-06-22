Experienced Connemara fishermen make case for safety work on piers and slipways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara County Councillors have called for safety measures at piers and slipways.

However, Council official Maureen Doddy says heritage and conservation issues would form a part of any measures taken.

Work methods and heritage issues are sometimes at odds in Connemara and it often comes down to basics.

Councillor Gerry King stressed at a Connemara Councillors meeting in recent days that ladders at piers should be indented into the actual wall.

They should not be protruding from the structure, Councillor King stated as they can become a safety hazard if placed in that position.

Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin rowed in with Councillor King and stated, as a former fisherman, that building the ladder into the pier was the right way to go.

Municipal Area chairman at that meeting, Séamus Walsh said that the comments made came from two experienced seamen and that they made sense.

Máirín Doddy from the heritage and conservation section of the Council said that the maintenance of the original structure of some piers is a high heritage priority.

She said that indenting ladders into piers could remove some of the essential historical features of the structures.

However, each individual situation had to be judged on its own merits.