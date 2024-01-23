Expensive copper cable stolen from grounds of Merlin Park Hospital

23 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Clifden will be without its public water supply until 2 tomorrow afternoon The works were previously set to be completed by midnight tonight The disruptio...
Galway and Mayo are now under a status orange wind warning, with Donegal to follow at six o’clock. The rest of the country is under a status yellow ...
University Hospital Galway has issued a statement as its Emergency Department deals with high attendance numbers. It says it is extremely busy today, and ...
Sandbags are now available for Galway city residents in preparation for the peak of Storm Jocelyn An orange wind warning is coming into effect from 5PM fo...