Expensive cattle trailer stolen in Ardrahan

Share story:

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Nugent branded cattle trailer from a farmyard at Rathcosgrove in Ardrahan.

The theft took place on Wednesday/Thursday night (17th/18th) when the trailer was detached from a Volkswagen Caddy van.

In addition, both registration plates were removed from the van 171-G-1546.

Anyone who may have witnessed this theft is asked to contact Gort Gardaí on 091 63 64 00.