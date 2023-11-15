Galway Bay FM

15 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Expensive boat engine stolen in Carna

Share story:
Expensive boat engine stolen in Carna

An expensive boat engine has been stolen in Carna.

The Yamaha engine is worth four thousand euro.

The theft occurred on Friday night/Saturday morning between 6pm and 6am at Glinsk pier.

Clifden Gardai are asking anyone offered a boat engine in suspicious circumstances or at a value cheaper than what it’s worth to contact them.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information is asked to contact Clifden Gardaí on 095 22-500.

Share story:

Fresh demands on Galway Garda Chief over "barbaric" anti-social behavior in city

Fresh demands are being levelled against the Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” incidents of anti-social behavior in Galway City. At a meeting...

Galway Port on track for another "record" year amid wind turbine boom

Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or better results this year. A presentation was given at Ci...

Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim

A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim. The plans would see an existing 12m...

Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam. Two members of the Traveller comm...