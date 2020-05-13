Expedition examining data from bottom of Atlantic ocean returns to Galway Port

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expedition which examined the nature, occurrence, and frequency of earthquakes off the Irish offshore area, has returned to Galway Port.

The deep-ocean research project secured unique ocean-bottom recordings of North Atlantic earthquakes and the songs of great baleen whales in offshore Ireland.

The expedition was comprised of six scientists and a small crew, who spent the last three weeks on board the RV Celtic Explorer.

New insights into earthquakes off the Irish coast, the potential for enhanced tsunami warning systems, and the migration patterns of North Atlantic whales are among the topics on which key information was retrieved.

The expedition returned to Galway Port last evening (1205) after three weeks at sea retrieving 18 seismometers which were deployed in 2018.

The seismometers have waterproof memory sticks with recordings of earthquakes off the coast of Ireland.

Commenting on their return, project lead Dr. Sergei Lebedev said far beneath the ocean waves, there are spectacular mountains and deep valleys – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…