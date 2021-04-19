Expansion at Galway Technology Centre to create hundreds of jobs over next 10 years

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planned expansion at Galway Technology Centre in the city will create hundreds of jobs over the next 10 years.

GTC says the “AcademyWest” project will also make it the largest innovation centre outside Dublin, and generate revenue of more than €500m across the west over the next decade.

Full details of the expansion will be revealed this Friday (apr 23) at a special event to mark it’s 25th anniversary.

Among those participating in the event are Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

Galway Technology Centre, based at Mervue Business Park, was established in 1994 as a social enterprise in the wake of the closure of Digital Equipment Corporation.

Since then, it’s supported over 300 companies and more than 3 thousand jobs.