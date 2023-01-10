Expanded GP services confirmed for Ballinasloe and Southeast Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe and Southeast Galway will benefit from enhanced GP services from next week

WestDoc will provide support at the Dunlo Medical Centre and Marina House Medical Centre in Ballinasloe, along with services in Lawrencetown, Kiltormer, Eyrecourt and Kilconnell.

There had been concerns before Christmas that the out-of-hours service could be suspended

Almost half a million euro is going towards the expansion of the service, which will be operational from next Monday.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten explains how important this will be for the East Galway region,