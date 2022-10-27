Expanded bicycle recycling initiative rolled out in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expanded bicycle recycling initiative is being rolled out in Galway by An Mheitheal Rothar

The sustainable enterprise is broadening the service it provides at its University of Galway workshop, and at its retail outlet in Galway Shopping Centre.

An Mheitheal Rothar introduced ‘Recycle Your Cycle’ in 2018 and it provides cycling mechanic skills training to people across the city.

The finance comes from Community Finance Ireland, which has delivered half a million euro in support for Galway community organisations.