Exotic fossil dating from Carboniferous period to be unveiled in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An exotic fossil discovered in Tuam will be unveiled for the first time at a public exhibition on Monday (30th).

The fossil known as Phanerotinuscristatus is a very rare giant fossil snail dating from the Carboniferous period around 340 million years ago.

It was discovered in a wall in Tuam by Galway based chartered surveyor and geological enthusiast Brendan Arrigan in 2017.

Worldwide, only 15 of these unusually large fossils have been discovered to date.

The unveiling will take place at Tuam Library on Monday at 2pm (30th Sept).

More at 4 as Brendan Arrigan details his experience in finding and rescuing the fossil…