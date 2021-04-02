Exhumation to take place at Bohermore Cemetery next week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An exhumation is to take place at Bohermore Cemetery in the city next week

The body of Limerick man Denis Walsh will be exhumed this day week, Friday April 9th

Mr Walsh went missing in March 1996, and even though his remains were located a month later off Inis Mór his body wasn’t identified until this year, 25 years later

His family will finally be able to go ahead with his funeral on Saturday of next week, at Caherdavin church in Limerick, the day after the exhumation

The family has been engaging with both Galway County Council and the Department of the Environment about the exhumation process.

Denis Senior and his wife Mary say the funeral will give them a “certain amount of closure” but that “many questions still remain” about their son’s disappearance and the 25 year wait for his identification