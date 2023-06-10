Exhibition of boats and ships in Connemara continues over the weekend in Carna

An exhibition of replica boats and ships in Connemara this weekend brings centuries of seafaring and emigration into perspective.

The exhibition, which was opened last evening by Cóilín Hernon, continues today in the Emigrants Centre in Carna.

The craft in this weekend’s exhibition relates to work, war, and emigration on the Atlantic going back as far as the Spanish Armada.

One of the Armada boats that were scattered far and wide in fearsome storms in 1588 floundered on the coast of Carna and the spot has ever since been known as Duarlaing na Spáinneach – the Spaniard’s Beach.

A replica of that ship constructed by Jim Horgan is part of the collection.

The Brig St John brings later times to mind. She sailed from Galway in 1849 and that voyage ended tragically within a few miles of the shores of America in October of that year.

She was wrecked in a storm on the coast of Massachusetts and over 100 people died.

There is also a replica of a Nobby on show, described by Cóilín Ó hIarnáin as a craft that had many uses further out to sea in the west – and various sailboats and ships complete the exhibition.