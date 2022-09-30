Exhibition launched at University of Galway on legacy of Tomás Ó Máille

GBFM Newsroom – Minister Jack Chambers has officially launched a major exhibition at the University of Galway celebrating the legacy of Tomás Ó Máille, the first professor of Irish in the college.

Originally from Joyce Country, Tomás Ó Máille was appointed professor in 1909 and held that position until his untimely death in 1938.

Through images and audio-visual recordings, the Professor’s remarkable achievements as a scholar, writer, linguist, lecturer, newspaper editor, collector, and activist are showcased.

The exhibition will run for three months at the Hardiman Building,with plans being finalised to tour in the west of Ireland and overseas.

