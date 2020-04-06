Executive Director of WHO programme addresses NUIG conferring of 190 future doctors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme has delivered an inspiring address to NUI Galway’s online conferring of 190 future doctors.

Dr Mike Ryan, an NUIG graduate of the class of 1988 asked the new graduates to ‘protect themselves, others and serve those in need’.

The Newcastle based university hosted an online conferring ceremony for the School of Medicine today due to COVID 19 restrictions.

The Health Minister Simon Harris also addressed the graduation ceremony via video link and told NUIG’s 2020 Medicine class to “come work with us.”

Executive Director at the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme Dr Mike Ryan urged the medicine class to join the battle against COVID-19.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…