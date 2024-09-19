Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering

Amnesty International is hosting an event in Galway city tomorrow evening entitled ‘Protect the Protest’.

The event which is part of Culture Night features a talk by Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International, on human rights violations in Europe and Russia.

Postcards will also be provided with the intention to send messages to Russian prisoners-of-conscience.

The free admission event takes place tomorrow evening at 6.30 in the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway.

