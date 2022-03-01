Exchanges at county council meeting over County Development Plan

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The adoption of the minutes of a number of meetings regarding the County Development Plan had to be set aside at yesterday’s meeting of Galway County Council.

This occurred when a number of Councillors said that an account of their decisions sent to the Office of the Planning Regulator in Dublin did not tally with what the elected members of the County Council had agreed.

The exchanges at yesterday’s Galway County Council meeting may have set the scene for a major dispute regarding the County Development Plan.

The County Plan is the Bible as regards planning permission and a range of developments in the County.

There were twelve meetings about the Plan in December and January. However, when it came to adopting an account of these meetings yesterday, the Councillor baulked.

Councillor Moegie Maher said that a version of the plan sent to the Planning Regulator in Dublin was not the plan he saw and voted on.

Councillor Séamus Walsh said the minutes had to be set aside and that a meeting in camera is needed. Councillor Liam Carroll backed that proposal. Councillors Geralding Donohue, Joe Beirne, Joe Sheridan and Colm Keaveney all voiced dissatisfaction with the official version as written

Planning Director, Michael Owens said that Councillors who saw any inaccuracies in the minutes could engage with him. However, Councillor Colm Keaveney asked if there was some other input into the plan that Councillors were not aware of.