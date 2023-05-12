Excellent water quality at Furbo beach but Trá na mBan Spiddal rated as poor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency has found that bathing water at Furbo beach is now rated as excellent.

But the Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2022 has classfied Trá na mBan in Spiddal as being of poor bathing quality.

It’s due to pollution from waste water and septic tanks.

Meanwhile, Grattan beach in Salthill has been upgraded from sufficient quality in previous years, to good quality for last year.

Clifden beach was also rated as good quality in the report, but restrictions have been imposed since March of this year due to a drop in quality.

Overall, found 97 percent of bathing waters nationwide met or exceeded the minimum standard.

Mary Gurrie, programme manager with the EPA, says investment in wastewater infrastructure over the last number of years has improved overall quality: