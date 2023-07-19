Excavation works at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site won’t take place until next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’ll likely be at least sometime next year before excavation works can begin at the former Mother and Baby Home site in Tuam.

That’s according to the Director who will oversee the works, Daniel MacSweeney, who was appointed in May.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said the ‘cardinal rule’ is that families must be placed at the very centre of the process.

He’s been meeting with families, survivors and campaigners since his appointment.

Mr. MacSweeney said work is progressing, but the excavation will be a very complex task.