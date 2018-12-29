Current track
Excavation at Tuam Mother and Baby Home not due to start until end of 2019

29 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says digging at the site of the mother-and-baby home in Tuam won’t start until the end of next year, as legislation is needed before work can begin.

In October, cabinet approved proposals by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to excavate the site.

It follows year of research by local historian Catherine Corless – which uncovered that 7 hundred and 96 babies were buried at the site in an unmarked grave.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis wrote to Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, and appeared to put pressure on religious orders to accept their role in the scandal.

However, he was not drawn on a request by the Minister for the church to contribute towards the cost of excavation works.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that measures need to be put in place to allow the government to excavate the property.

To hear from the Taoiseach, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

