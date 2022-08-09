No exams for NUIG first years due to later start date

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway have confirmed that first year students will not face any exams this side of Christmas due to later start date this year.

It’s due to Leaving Certificate results not being released until September 2nd.

First years will begin orientation on the 21st September, with teaching beginning on the 26th.

NUI Galway says it impossible to have everything in place for incoming students by the planned semester start date of September 5th.

An email sent to students confirms there will be no exam period for first years in semester one – and assessment will be by alternative methods.