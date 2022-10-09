Events taking place in Galway to mark World Mental Health Month

World Mental Health Month is being marked in Galway with a series of events, including webinars, wellbeing workshops and walks.

All events will revolve around the ‘Five Ways Wellbeing’: Connect, Give, Be Active, Keep Learning and Take Notice.

Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day and information will be distributed at Galway Shopping Centre, with Galway Community Circus present to entertain passers-by.

Áine Hurley from Mental Health Ireland explains what they want people to take away from the month: