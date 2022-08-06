Events scheduled for Dunmore Annual Festival are Cancelled

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Festival Finish Finale among other events that were scheduled for this evening and tomorrow have been cancelled due to some tragic and sad news that has emerged this afternoon.

Details are not being disclosed at this time.

As a mark of respect, The Road Bowling, the Festival Finish line Finale, Fireworks scheduled for this evening, Sports Day and the Car treasure hunt scheduled for tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled.

A statement on the Dunmore Annual Festival Facebook page has confirmed the cancellation.