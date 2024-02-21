Galway Bay FM

21 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Events in Galway this week to mark 2nd anniversary of Ukraine war

Share story:
Events in Galway this week to mark 2nd anniversary of Ukraine war

A number of events are taking place in Galway city, and in Athenry, this week to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Russia invaded the country on February 24th 2022 – which resulted in thousands of Ukrainians being displaced, with many coming to Ireland

The Galway events kick off with a masterclass on Ukrainian history and culture, hosted by Galway Volunteer Centre, and taking place online tomorrow evening from 6PM.

‘Understanding Ukrainians’ will be hosted by Olena from the Galway Volunteer Centre.

Olena will go through some skills on how to better understand Ukrainian culture, and talk through the history and identity of the country.

More information, and registration can be found at helpingirishhosts.com

On Saturday, a rally will begin outside Galway Cathedral from midday, while the Esker Choir will perform at Athenry Community Hall on Sunday from 1:30PM.

The choir have been meeting together for weeks, and will perform every Sunday until March 25th.

 

 

Share story:

Concerns Medtronic's decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect Galway jobs

There are concerns Medtronic’s decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect its Galway workforce. A financial statement issued today sai...

Wind farm developments in East Galway dominate seven-hour meeting of Galway County Council

Wind farm developments in East Galway have dominated the discussion at this week’s 7 hour meeting of the county council. While there’s little ...

Gardai investigating string of burglaries in East Galway in one day

Gardaí are investigating a string of burglaries in East Galway over the course of a day. Incidents were reported in Portumna, Killimor and Loughrea on Tu...

Galway Graduate awarded prestigious Janssen Bursary medal for Health Economics

A graduate of the University of Galway has been awarded the Janssen Bursary Medal for 2023. Orla Jenkins from Westport recieved the award in recognition o...