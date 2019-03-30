Event to remember women of Magdalene Laundries to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The women of the Magdalene’s Laundries will be remembered at an event in the city this weekend.

It’s the 8th year for the memorial, which commemorates the lives of women who lived and died behind convent walls.

At least 1 thousand 660 former Magdalene women are buried in cemeteries in Ireland, many in unmarked graves.

Flowers for Magdalene Women and Children Galway is calling on members of the public to visit known Magdalene graves at Bohermore Cemetery this Sunday and lay flowers to honour the women.

A commemoration will take place at 2pm this Sunday, Mother’s Day at Bohermore Cemetary in the city.

Tuam mother and baby home survivor, Peter Mulryan – whose mother is buried at the Magdalene plot – says the event provides support for those affected.