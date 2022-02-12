Event to promote Prom Cycleway on eve of crucial city council meeting

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An event to promote the Salthill Prom Cycleway is to take place tomorrow (Sunday) on the eve of a crucial city council meeting to approve or reject the plan.

In recent days, a report prepared for Galway City Council, states that almost two-thirds of submissions made to the council were not in favour of the plan.

The Cycle has been organised by the Galway Cycling Campaign and the Galway Urban Greenway Alliance and will be joined by Mayor of Galway City Colette Connolly, Deputy Mayor Martina O’Connor, TD’s Catherine Connolly and Ciaran Cannon, Senator Pauline O’Reilly and Councillors Niall Murphy Owen Hanley and Mike Crowe.

The Galway Cycling Campaign have asked everyone to wear red tomorrow morning when the Cycle begins at 11.30am.

Councillors in September had initially voted 17-1 in favour of temporary cycle infrastructure along the promenade and a public consultation on proposed routes opened on January the 14th for two weeks, during which time 6,718 submissions were received.

Of those submissions, 4,236 were found not to be in favour of the options available.

The motion, under Standing Order 32 to “amend or revoke” a resolution of the council, is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the local authority. A summary report on the thousands of submissions received will also be considered. The motion is supported by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour and a number of Independents.