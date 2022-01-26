Event to explore how national River Basin Management Plan could impact Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online event will be held tomorrow to explore how the planned River Basin Management Plan for Ireland could impact on Galway City. (27/1)

The national plan sets out the environmental improvements, water quality objectives and programme of measures needed to help protect and improve water environments.

The plan, led by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, covers rivers, lakes, estuaries and seas – and will be in place from 2022 until 2027.

Galway City Community Network and the Local Authority Waters Programme are now hosting a special online event to discuss the plans with the Galway public.

It’ll take place tomorrow at 6pm via Zoom – further information is available on the GCCN website.