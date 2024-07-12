Galway Bay FM

12 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Event at University of Galway to mark National Day of Commemoration

Share story:
Event at University of Galway to mark National Day of Commemoration

A special event will take place at University of Galway on Sunday as part of the National Day of Commemoration.

The annual event honours all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on military service with the UN and other international organisations in the service of peace.

The Galway event is open to the public and takes place at University of Galway on Sunday at 11am.

In attendence will be members of the defence forces and ex-service organisations, next of kin, religious leaders, community representatives and local politicians.

Share story:

Emergency road closure in Killoran due to a structural failure

Galway County Council is implementing an emergency road closure at Lurgan Great in Killoran, Loughrea. The closure is needed due to a structural road fail...

Councillor "regrets" voting for city council move to Crown Square and doubles down on claim of €30m overun

A city councillor says he “regrets” voting for the controversial planned city council move to Crown Square in Mervue. Councillor Alan Cheevers...

New social-rental scheme officially launched in Tuam

Co-operative Housing Ireland have unveiled eight new homes at Plás an Chruicéid in Tuam. The houses, funded by the Credit Union Approved Housing Body Fu...

€1m for two University of Galway postdoctoral health researchers

1.1 million euro is being awarded to two postdoctoral researchers at the University of Galway for health-related projects. Almost €600,000 is being give...