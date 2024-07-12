Event at University of Galway to mark National Day of Commemoration

A special event will take place at University of Galway on Sunday as part of the National Day of Commemoration.

The annual event honours all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on military service with the UN and other international organisations in the service of peace.

The Galway event is open to the public and takes place at University of Galway on Sunday at 11am.

In attendence will be members of the defence forces and ex-service organisations, next of kin, religious leaders, community representatives and local politicians.