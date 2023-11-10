Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

Event at city museum highlights richness of Traveller heritage and culture

A special event was held at Galway City Museum today to highlight the richness of Traveller heritage and culture.

It featured a range of informative banners, highlighting traditions including tinsmithing, traditional beady pocket dresses, and paper crafts.

David Nevin first spoke to Kathleen Sweeney of Galway Traveller Movement about the importance of showcasing Traveller culture.

There was also an impressive diorama display of traditional Traveller life, that showcased life in a camp beside a stream. .

As they looked at the model display, David spoke to Annie, who herself was born in a traditional camp – and she shared a story of tragedy and grief.

Also on display was braille information translations provided by blind Traveller teenager, Stacy Cleary – believed to be the first of their kind in any museum in Ireland.

