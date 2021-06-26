Evaluation of submissions for proposed elective hospital in Galway now underway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An evaluation of submissions is underway for sites for proposed elective hospitals in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

The Sláintecare programme implementation office invited submissions for suitable site in May with a deadline of June 4th.

These include sites in HSE or healthcare ownership, sites in other public sector ownership, as well as privately owned sites.

The process is part of a preliminary business case which is subject to government decision

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, Sláintecare says the introduction of dedicated elective centres will provide high volume, low complexity procedures on a day and outpatient basis, together with a range of ambulatory diagnostic services.

It adds that an evaluation of the submissions is now underway.