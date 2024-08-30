Europe’s oldest sailing race expected to attract big crowds to Galway

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe is set to bring big crowds to Galway tomorrow (Sat Aug 31st)

The Cong to Galway Race was first held in 1882 and follows the historical steamer route 30 miles from Lisloughrey pier near Cong to Galway city.

The event is jointly organised by five local sailing clubs and it’s estimated 40 competitors will take part when it kicks off at 10 tomorrow morning

Collette Furey from the Galway Hooker Sailing Club outlines some of the best places for spectators to catch a glimpse of the action.