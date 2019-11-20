European Youth Parliament to gather in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The European Youth Parliament will gather in Galway this weekend for its Connacht-Ulster session.

Young people from across the North-West will discuss the protection of the future of the EU while dealing with issues like globalisation and the rise of radical nationalism.

St Joseph’s Patrician College will host the three-day educational event and Tim Hayes, Political Reporter from the European Commission Representation in Ireland will speak at the opening ceremony.

