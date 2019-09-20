European question to take centre stage at open debate in Ballinderreen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP Maria Walsh will be the special guest at a European themed event taking place in Ballinderreen this weekend.

Ballinderreen National School will hold an art exhibition at noon tomorrow on the theme of Europe in Action on Saturday

MEP Walsh will participate in an open forum with guest speakers and local politicians.

Chairman of Ballinderreen Community Centre Breandan O’ Loinsigh says with the question of Europe so prevalent, this is an unique opportunity for debate – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…