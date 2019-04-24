European property firm makes acquisition on buy to let homes in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A European property firm has closed a deal which will see it take ownership of hundreds of buy-to-let homes across Galway, Cork and Dublin, as well as a small number of commercial properties.

According to the Irish Times, the LRC Group paid around €150 million to acquire 600 residential and commercial assets from Oaktree affiliate, Targeted Investment Opportunities.



It’s understood the portfolio was being prepared for a potential sale on the open market by TIO under the moniker Project Turner, before LRC moved to secure it in an off-market transaction.

LRC’s purchase of the Project Turner portfolio brings the number of residential properties it owns and controls across Dublin and Ireland’s other main cities to just over 1,600.

