European project led by NUIG launches IT solution aimed at pandemic preparedness

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second phase of a major European project co-ordinated by NUIG and focusing on pandemic preparedness and response has reached a key milestone.

It comes as the PANDEM-2 project led by Professor Máire Connolly launches the first version of a vital IT solution.

‘Pandem-source’ is an IT solution that will support the work of pandemic managers by facilitating an efficient response to future pandemics across the European Union.

The tool means officials involved in the response to public health emergencies will have centralised access to critical data such as case numbers, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccination uptake.

The technologies are being created and produced by project partners and experts in the field at NUI Galway with teams across the globe in areas including France, Belgium and Romania.

Dr. Conor Hayes is Senior Lecturer at NUIG and a member of the PANDEM 2 project.

He spoke to our reporter Antoinette Giblin as the team marks the milestone achievement.